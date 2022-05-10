Washington Pavilion Will Welcome Wilco to Sioux Falls

Chicago-based band, Wilco, will be in Sioux Falls at the Washington Pavilion as part of their 'Cruel Country Tour'.

Wilco will release their latest album, Cruel Country, on May 27th.

Wilco is most often described as an alternative rock band, however, many have said they're a little bit country. Thus, the idea for Cruel Country was born.

In a press release, Jeff Tweedy explains, "...there have been elements of Country music in everything we’ve ever done. We’ve never been particularly comfortable with accepting that definition, the idea that I was making Country music. But now, having been around the block a few times, we’re finding it exhilarating to free ourselves within the form, and embrace the simple limitation of calling the music we’re making Country."

Cruel Country is special for another reason! It was recorded live! The bandmates were all in the same room recording like the old days!

To promote the album, the band is going on the road with a stop in Sioux Falls!

Wilco will play at the Washington Pavilion on Monday, September 12, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, 2022!

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $79.50.

For more about tickets, click here or here or call the Washington Pavilion box office at 605-367-6000.