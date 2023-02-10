Watch Iowa’s George Kittle Sing Hilarious Song at NFL Honors

There was a lot of good that came out of Thursday Night's NFL Honors ceremony, including a few notable singing performances.

Perhaps the highlight of the night came from San Francisco 49ers tight end and Iowa Hawkeye alum George Kittle.

Kittle arose from his seat in the crowd to sing a song about his teammates and their season, and it is can't miss.

Here's the video of the hilarious song sung by the tremendous tight end:

Kittle and the 49ers season came to a close in the NFC Championship game, as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Source: ProFootballNetwork