Watch Some of the Best Sports Rants by Live Sports Announcers

There are some moments in sporting events that pop up that almost push an announcer to a point of a rant. For these moments, there was no holding back.

I broadcast a lot of games between the high school football and basketball seasons each year here on ESPN 99.1. In total, I work about 65 games each season. There are some moments where a rant seems warranted, and I've rarely gone down that road.

Sometimes calling the action isn't enough though and a rant ensues. Some of the best sports announcers in the business have had some classic moments. If anything, it leads us to fun memories and moments that we can reference.

Remember Joe Buck calling the Randy Moss fake moon towards Green Bay fans disgusting? How about Paul Allen with his famous "this isn't Detroit man, this is the Super Bowl" rant in the 2010 NFC Championship game. Both of those I figured would be in this random compilation video that popped up when I went on YouTube.

The title? Announcers Getting Angry. Yep, I had to watch it.

I'd say some of my other favorites are Bob Knight getting angry at the people standing in front of him, and the Shawn Marion "block" on Kevin Love. Al Michaels always provides a couple of great moments also.