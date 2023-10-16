Watch South Dakota State’s Rozeboom Nab First NFL INT

Each and every year, it seems there is a small continual growth of the number of USD Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits playing in the NFL.

Christian Rozeboom, who has been patient in his ascent to a significant NFL role, made a big first in his career on Sunday for the LA Rams.

Rozeboom who played his college ball in Brookings for the Jackrabbits, went undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He initially joined the Rams, but had since joined the Chiefs for a season before returning to LA late in the 2021 season.

This season, he has had an increased role in the Rams defense, and on Sunday, he made the most of his opportunity.

In the fourth quarter of a tight ball game against the Cardinals, Rozeboom came up BIG:

It's a big win for Jackrabbits in the NFL and for the future prospects of Rozeboom moving forward.

Thus far this season, Rozeboom has appeared in 6 games for the Rams, and has recorded 30 total tackles, 1 pass defense, and now 1 interception.

The Rams ultimately defeated the Cardinals to move to 3-3 on Sunday and take on the Steelers at home this coming Sunday.

Sources: NFL on Twitter and Christian Rozeboom on ESPN

