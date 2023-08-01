Watch: South Dakota’s Cochrane, Travis Kelce Exchange Punches

Friendly fire is an unavoidable part of training camp. Tempers flare and sometimes teammates exchange in some extra curricular activities after the whistle.

Over the weekend, surefire Hall of Fame Tight End Travis Kelce and former USD standout linebacker Jack Cochrane got into it after the whistle.

Here's the video:

Not a good look, but it's the nature of the game.

Kelce is entering year number 11 in the league, and is coming off of another strong season in which he hauled in a career-high 12 touchdowns.

As for Cochrane, he is heading in to his second season after appearing in 15 games a year ago with the Chiefs, finishing with 9 total tackles.

The Chiefs open the preseason at New Orleans on August 13th.