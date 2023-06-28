Watch Tucker Kraft, Bakhtiari Dominate Beer Olympics

Professional football players need time for fun in the offseason, too.

David Bakhtiari and new teammate Tucker Kraft went to work in the 'Beer Olympics' recently, downing boots of beer in amazing fashion.

The now viral video shows the longtime Packers Left Tackle dominate the competition, along with rookie Tight End Tucker Kraft as his partner.

Get our free mobile app

It's hard to argue that it's an impressive feat, and you'll just have to see for yourself:

*Warning: Foul Language in Video.

Very impressive.

Packers fans everyone are hoping that the rookie class can learn quickly and propel the team to a big playoff rebound following the departure of future Hall of Fame Quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Source: The Athletes Plug on Twitter