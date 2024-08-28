A Final Look at Week 1 Spreads for Area College Football Teams

Week 0 came and went in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down the official start of the College Football season.

Thursday night brings a slew of games involving area teams, including the season opener for the USD Coyotes.

Let's take a look at the spreads for our area teams ahead of Week 1, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Big 12

North Dakota +27 @ Iowa State - Saturday 2:30pm

Big Ten

Illinois State +22.5 @ Iowa - Saturday 11am

North Carolina @ Minnesota +2.5 - Thursday 7pm

UTEP +27.5 @ Nebraska - Saturday 2:30pm

MVFC

NDSU +9.5 @ Colorado - Thursday 7pm

SDSU +9.5 @ Oklahoma State - Saturday 1pm

It's going to be a very exciting weekend for our area teams, as most get their seasons underway. The only exception is Augustana, as the Vikings will open the season a week from Thursday against UMary on the road.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook