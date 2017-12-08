Week 14 NFL Odds and Lock of the Week

Lately, the teams I have been picking have been letting me down, so this week I am going to take one of the biggest let downs all year and that is the San Fransisco 49ers.

They are +1.5 on the road at Houston and have been 4-2 against the spread on the road so I am going to ride the wave.

Jimmy Garappolo performed well in his debut last week and going against a depleted Houston D with no help from their offense bodes well in the favor of San Fran.

Hopefully I can deliver a win with the lock of the week but that certainly isn't the only game this weekend and with the playoffs right around the corner, many of the other games have playoff implications.

The Rams and the Eagles continue to be two of the best teams in the NFC and will play in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Rams are -1 vs Philadelphia.

Two other teams that are searching for playoff spots, whether that be the division or a wild card, the Seahawks travel to Jacksonville with the Jags being a 2.5 point favorite.