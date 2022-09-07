Welcome To The Big Leagues! Minnesota Native To Get His MLB Debut Tomorrow

It appears that the Minnesota Twins are going with a Minnesota native to be their starting pitcher Wednesday night in New York. Maybe it will be the thing the team needs to put it over the top to beat the dreaded Bronx-bombers, as the Twins according to Si.com "since 2002, the Twins are 13-50 at Yankee Stadium". Getting his major league debut is North Saint Paul and Concordia-St. Paul, graduate Louie Varland.

Louie was drafted in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB draft by Minnesota, out of Concordia-St. Paul. So far this year Varland is 8-5 with a 3.06 earned run average and 298 strikeouts in 238 innings pitched all-time.

Louie Varland isn't the only member of his family to have aspirations for the major leagues,

Louie will be going into Yankee Stadium tomorrow night with the Twins hanging around a playoff spot, with the American League Central division title close, as of today the Twins are just 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians, with a little less than a month remaining in the regular season.

ESPN has the Twins making the playoffs at just 31.4% right now, which isn't great considering the Yankees are sitting with a 99.9% chance of making the playoffs.