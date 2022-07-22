We’re Less Than Two Weeks From Preseason NFL Football

Have you ever received better news? The NFL season is right around the corner, beginning with the Hall of Fame Game, which is slated to kickoff on August 4th from Canton, Ohio.

The game will feature a playoff team from last year, as well as a team looking to make a playoff appearance for the first time since 2017.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders are set to clash at the Hall of Fame Game, held annually at the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

The game is set to kick off at 7 central, and will be televised on NBC. There is a good deal of intrigue built in here, including new faces on the sideline for both teams.

After a disastrous 2021 campaign behind Urban Meyer, the Jaguars have hired former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson. For the Raiders, Josh McDaniels takes over as Head Coach following the midseason departure of Jon Gruden.

Additionally, while it's unlikely we see much (if any) of the team's starters, there are big name newcomers on each roster as well.

Regardless of the fact that preseason football is more of a nationally televised scrimmage, I'm pumped to say that football is officially back in 2022.

On the Saturday following the game, the induction and speeches for this year's Hall of Fame class will occur. You can find the complete list of inductees and their speech order here.

