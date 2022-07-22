We’re Less Than Two Weeks From Preseason NFL Football

We&#8217;re Less Than Two Weeks From Preseason NFL Football

Have you ever received better news? The NFL season is right around the corner, beginning with the Hall of Fame Game, which is slated to kickoff on August 4th from Canton, Ohio.

The game will feature a playoff team from last year, as well as a team looking to make a playoff appearance for the first time since 2017.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders are set to clash at the Hall of Fame Game, held annually at the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

The game is set to kick off at 7 central, and will be televised on NBC. There is a good deal of intrigue built in here, including new faces on the sideline for both teams.

After a disastrous 2021 campaign behind Urban Meyer, the Jaguars have hired former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson. For the Raiders, Josh McDaniels takes over as Head Coach following the midseason departure of Jon Gruden.

Additionally, while it's unlikely we see much (if any) of the team's starters, there are big name newcomers on each roster as well.

Regardless of the fact that preseason football is more of a nationally televised scrimmage, I'm pumped to say that football is officially back in 2022.

On the Saturday following the game, the induction and speeches for this year's Hall of Fame class will occur. You can find the complete list of inductees and their speech order here.

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

 

