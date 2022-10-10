What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
Financial health, cyber-security (identity theft), and personal health also factor into the safety of where we live.
So as usual when putting one of their studies together they came at it from every angle of safety like:
- Number of law enforcement employees
- Assaults per capita
- Hate crimes
- Unemployment rates
- Uninsured population
- Natural disaster risk level
- Thefts
- Homeless population
- Drug deaths
- Road system quality
- Poverty rates
- Number of foreclosures
- Employment growth
- Retirement plans
- and a whole lot more!!!
After all the number-crunching was done this is how the largest cities in the tri-state area fared among the 180 largest cities in the United States.
- Sioux Falls ranked 56th, rating the highest in the financial safety category.
- Rapid City - 96th
In Iowa--
- Cedar Rapids came in 22nd
- Des Moines was 91st
And in Minnesota--
- Minneapolis placed 81st
- St. Paul was 115th
To see the complete study just check out Wallet Hub.
10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota
Cities on the east and west side of the Missouri River have made the latest list of South Dakota's Most Dangerous Cities for 2021.
Roadsnacks recently released its most 'Dangerous Cities' list and here in The Mount Rushmore state there are a few surprises, especially at the top. To determine the most dangerous cities in the state, Roadsnacks looked at the FBI's report on the latest violent crime, along with property crime statistics.
And surprisingly, the town with the most murders per capita in the state has less than 3,000 residents. Take a look at the list below.
For a look at the detailed list, visit roadsnacks.com Story Source: Roadsncaks