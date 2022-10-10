Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.

Financial health, cyber-security (identity theft), and personal health also factor into the safety of where we live.

So as usual when putting one of their studies together they came at it from every angle of safety like:

Number of law enforcement employees

Assaults per capita

Hate crimes

Unemployment rates

Uninsured population

Natural disaster risk level

Thefts

Homeless population

Drug deaths

Road system quality

Poverty rates

Number of foreclosures

Employment growth

Retirement plans

and a whole lot more!!!

After all the number-crunching was done this is how the largest cities in the tri-state area fared among the 180 largest cities in the United States.

Sioux Falls ranked 56th, rating the highest in the financial safety category.

Rapid City - 96th

In Iowa--

Cedar Rapids came in 22nd

Des Moines was 91st

And in Minnesota--

Minneapolis placed 81st

St. Paul was 115th

To see the complete study just check out Wallet Hub.