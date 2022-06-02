What Happened When Sioux Falls Man Was Bitten By Dog Near Lincoln High?

What Happened When Sioux Falls Man Was Bitten By Dog Near Lincoln High?

Getty/Thinkstock Images

How and When did this happen?

It happened yesterday, (Wednesday, June 1, 2022).

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department Animal Control Unit, they responded to a call about a man who had been bitten by a stray dog near Lincoln High School.

This dad was out walking with his three kids near Lincoln High School, at 2900 S. Cliff Avenue when a stray dog came running towards him and his children.

What time did this occur on Wednesday?

The dad said it was right around 5 PM. The dog approached and tried to bite one of his kids. So the eventual victim grabbed the dog by its scruff and pulled the dog away. This is when the dog bit the man on his hand, leaving puncture wounds.

Get our free mobile app

What kind of dog was it?

The male victim identified the dog as a 50 to 60-pound Brown Labrador. He does not remember if the dog was wearing a collar or not. But its owner was definitely not with the dog.

How important is it to identify this dog?

Very important! Animal Control needs to identify the dog to find out if it has had its vaccinations. Otherwise, the victim will have to undergo rabies treatment. If you have any information on the dog or its owner, please call Animal Control immediately at 367-7000.

Details on the dog again, please.

Brown Labrador, 50 to 60 pounds, bit a Sioux Falls man near Lincoln High School, around 5 PM Wednesday (June 1, 2022)  when the victim attempted to keep the dog away from his children.

 

Call Sioux Falls Animal Control to help at 367-7000 ASAP!

Source: Sioux Falls Police Department Animal Control Division

People Say They Hate These 7 Things About Sioux Falls the Most

In the last few years, I've had the opportunity to live in another state after living in Sioux Falls for a decade. Then late last year I moved back to the SooFoo, and I am super happy to have returned.

Sioux Falls has just about everything I like. It's big enough to have lots of opportunities for work and recreation.

Being on the western edge of the 'Midwest' and the eastern edge of the 'Western Frontier' we've got a nice balance of the individualistic pioneer spirit and a strong urban 'We're in this together' attitude.

But, of course, not everything is perfect. People have complaints. On the social-network Reddit, people have even listed their complaints about Sioux Falls. Specifically, the things that hate about living here.

Categories: Articles, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top