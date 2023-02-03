What is the Schedule for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?
The 2023 Pro Bowl will have a very different look this year. Rather than the traditional game format with skills challenges sprinkled in, there will not be a game this year.
This year's event will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.
Per NFL.com, here is the series of events with their times for the weekend:
Get our free mobile app
Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon
- Sunday, February 5, 2023 - airing at 3:00PM EST / 12:00PM PST on ESPN
RUNDOWN
- Pregame: NFL FLAG presented by Subway - Youth Championships
- Live Pro Bowl Skills Challenges
- AFC vs NFC NFL Flag Games
- Live Musical Performance
There are a ton of events, so follow the link below to get details of what's all on the schedule, but here are just a few:
- Best Catch
- Precision Passing
- Dodgeball
- Kick Tic Tac Toe
It sounds like a refreshing change to the event that had become very stale over the years. For a complete description of events, as well as a list of contestants, follow the link below.
Source: NFL.com
Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons
The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.
Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.
The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.