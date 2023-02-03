What is the Schedule for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?

The 2023 Pro Bowl will have a very different look this year. Rather than the traditional game format with skills challenges sprinkled in, there will not be a game this year.

This year's event will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Per NFL.com, here is the series of events with their times for the weekend:

Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon

Sunday, February 5, 2023 - airing at 3:00PM EST / 12:00PM PST on ESPN

RUNDOWN

Pregame: NFL FLAG presented by Subway - Youth Championships

Live Pro Bowl Skills Challenges

AFC vs NFC NFL Flag Games

Live Musical Performance

There are a ton of events, so follow the link below to get details of what's all on the schedule, but here are just a few:

- Best Catch

- Precision Passing

- Dodgeball

- Kick Tic Tac Toe

It sounds like a refreshing change to the event that had become very stale over the years. For a complete description of events, as well as a list of contestants, follow the link below.

Source: NFL.com