What Makes Sioux Falls One of Best Cities for Foodies?

You might think that what makes Sioux Falls one of the 182 Best Cities for Foodies in the U.S. is the sheer number of places to eat! That has less to do with it than you might imagine.

According to Experience Sioux Falls, there are (at last count) over 700 different restaurants to choose from in our city. From high-end, special event, tablecloth, napkin, and silverware type supper clubs, to a plethora of bistros, cafes, fast food joints, ethnic-themed, and the list goes on and on!

What WalletHub was looking for in this study were the cities that not only offered a high number of eateries, but also, diversity, affordability, and accessibility to fresh nutritious food.

App promo

When all these criteria and more were crunched down into numbers, Sioux Falls came in 105th, right below Fargo, North Dakota at 104th, and well above Rapid City which landed in 139th place. Truthfully, when you consider all the restaurants in all 50 states, this is a laudable achievement!

Sioux Falls got its best numbers in the affordability category, which examined grocery, beer & wine, and dining out costs. In the diversity, accessibility, and quality section, they looked for numbers and kinds of eateries, like coffee shops, breweries, gourmet specialty shops, full-service restaurants vs. fast food places, etc.

The number one city was Portland, Oregon, and while Orlando, Florida actually has more restaurants, Portland apparently has more affordable ones. So cash-strapped foodies in Sioux Falls and across the country can breathe a sigh of relief, even as food and restaurant prices continue skyward.

To see the complete study take a peek at Wallet Hub.

Sources: Wallet Hub and Experience Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants