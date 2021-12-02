What Makes ‘Treasures of Christmas’ a Must-See Holiday Event?
The music, the costumes, a celebration of the reason for the season! These are all the things that make Faith Family Church's "Treasures of Christmas" a Sioux Falls tradition to start and keep.
This show not only offers an extraordinary celebration of the holidays with a live nativity, an adult choir, a children's choir, a live band, and a dance group, Faith Family Church also offers amenities to make it easier for you to enjoy the experience.
First and foremost, this extraordinary production is absolutely free. Finding holiday entertainment for the whole family can be a struggle sometimes. Secondly finding a sitter for your kids when you want to go out for an evening isn't always easy either.
Faith Family Church at 8th & Spring in Sioux Falls offers childcare during this show for children from 2 weeks to 5 years old with individual rooms according to your kids' ages. Check your child into KidsWorld, get a pager, then go relax and enjoy the show. If something comes up they'll buzz your pager.
Need a snack? Or maybe a gingerbread mocha or peppermint hot cocoa? You'll be able to purchase those in the Coffee shop.
What about Christmas shopping? You just might be able to cross a few things off your list. You can find some wonderful faith-based books, movies and music, candles, home decor, jewelry, and more!
If you're a little blue this holiday season, give yourself an injection of Christmas spirit by taking yourself, your friends, and your family to this event. You won't regret it.