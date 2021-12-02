What Makes ‘Treasures of Christmas’ a Must-See Holiday Event?

The music, the costumes, a celebration of the reason for the season! These are all the things that make Faith Family Church's "Treasures of Christmas" a Sioux Falls tradition to start and keep.

This show not only offers an extraordinary celebration of the holidays with a live nativity, an adult choir, a children's choir, a live band, and a dance group, Faith Family Church also offers amenities to make it easier for you to enjoy the experience.

First and foremost, this extraordinary production is absolutely free. Finding holiday entertainment for the whole family can be a struggle sometimes. Secondly finding a sitter for your kids when you want to go out for an evening isn't always easy either.

Get our free mobile app

Faith Family Church at 8th & Spring in Sioux Falls offers childcare during this show for children from 2 weeks to 5 years old with individual rooms according to your kids' ages. Check your child into KidsWorld, get a pager, then go relax and enjoy the show. If something comes up they'll buzz your pager.

Need a snack? Or maybe a gingerbread mocha or peppermint hot cocoa? You'll be able to purchase those in the Coffee shop.

What about Christmas shopping? You just might be able to cross a few things off your list. You can find some wonderful faith-based books, movies and music, candles, home decor, jewelry, and more!

If you're a little blue this holiday season, give yourself an injection of Christmas spirit by taking yourself, your friends, and your family to this event. You won't regret it.

Do You Remember These 10 Crazy Snowstorms In South Dakota? Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? The dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west by Deadwood speak for themselves.

Slowly but surely, people of the Sioux Empire are bracing for colder weather and snow-covered roads. Even though snow will soon be gracing the Sioux Empire with its presence, some snow showers will not compare to these ten dreadful snowstorms that hit South Dakota.

Only In Your State highlights these ten snowstorms in South Dakota as a reminder for people to always be aware of the roads during the winter. These South Dakotan winters can be harsh, which is why it is always a good idea to plan ahead and prepare for the worst.

Do you remember any major snowstorms that hit South Dakota?

