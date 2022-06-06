What & Why You Need To Know About Extraordinary Cat Carman

Caitlyn Carman had a passion for life, family and friends, and, for education. Cat (as she was called by her friends) loved to laugh and had a habit of making others do the same. She was a dedicated cheer and dance participant since she was a little girl, because, she made so many friends who became family.

And she knew the importance of holding family close, having lost her father to ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She was a kind, loving, young woman, pursuing her dream at USD (University of South Dakota) of becoming a special education teacher. She had a desire to motivate others, especially children, to live their best lives.

On March 8, 2018, she was killed in a senseless auto accident that devasted all who knew her.

But her spirit and dedication to doing good in our world live on through the Live Like Cat Foundation, created by Caitlyn's mom, Barb Olson. So far the foundation has donated over 6,000 books to local classrooms and community events and has also awarded education scholarships.

To raise funds to support this ongoing scholarship program, the 4th Annual "Live Like Cat" Bean Bag Tournament is going on this Saturday, June 11, at Golf Addiction (5301 W. 57th). Registration begins at noon and the tournament is from 1 to 6 PM.

Last year they filled all the tourney slots so call Golf Addiction right now to make sure you get one at 605-274-8903.

There will be great prizes for each flight, a live DJ playing music, and the best part - - all funds support the ongoing mission of the "Live Like Cat" Foundation.

For more information and to donate, see Live Like Cat online, and on Facebook.