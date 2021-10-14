When Is Zoo Boo 2021 at the Sioux Falls Zoo?

When is Zoo Boo 2021 at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls?

That is a question that many other parents are asking right now as they prepare for all the Halloween activities around the Sioux Empire.

Well we have the answer for you.

The 2021 Zoo Boo will take place on October 22, 23 and 24 at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls.

Friday, Oct. 22 from 5:30 - 8:30 pm

Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Sensory Saturday 9:00 am - 10:00 am

Sunday, Oct. 24 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

There will be plenty of activities for the kids and parents to enjoy at this years event.

Visitors will enjoy:

Exploration of the entire Great Plains Zoo campus, with free-flowing movement!

A trick or treat experience at the Zoo!

Hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins!

Creepy Carrousel and Spooky Savannah Express Train (Friday night) rides!

‘Sensory Saturday’ exclusively from 9-10 am for those with sensory needs!

Animals on exhibit Saturday and Sunday!

If you purchase your tickets online, you will save a little money, but they can also be purchased onsite and there will be no refunds because of weather.

The Great Plains Zoo has also added some costume guidelines for this years festivities. According to their website, this is what they request from those attending.

Costume Guidelines:

While we want everyone to have a fun experience and feel free to express themselves, we value safety and offering a family-friendly environment for all. Please read our guidelines below:

Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be offensive or violent in nature.

Costumes may not contain any sharp or jutting objects that could harm other guests.

Adults may wear costumes but we ask that they be family-friendly.

The Zoo reserves the right to ask adults to remove costume masks.

It is going to be a great few days at the Great Plains Zoo for Zoo Boo 2021, so come out and have a great time.

For more information on Zoo Boo, the Great Plains Zoo and future events, you can visit their website.