Where Are Pumpkin Patches Located In The Sioux Falls-Area?

Bringing kids and loved ones to pick the perfect pumpkin is one of many memories created with family and friends. Spending a day outside and finding some awesome pumpkins to decorate your home just eclipses fall weather perfectly.

Pumpkin patches go beyond the pumpkins in the field. Some pumpkin patches offer hayrides, sweet treats from the farm bakery, hot apple cider, and even fun photo opportunities. Visiting a pumpkin patch in the Sioux Falls area is truly an experience for all to enjoy.

Now that fall weather is slowly permeating the Sioux Empire, some people want to take advantage of it and enjoy the outdoors by picking pumpkins from the pumpkin patch. So where can you can find some of the most inviting pumpkin patches in the Sioux Empire?

With the assistance of both Travel South Dakota and Only In Your State, I discovered five pumpkin patches around the Sioux Falls area to check out this fall season.

2021 Pumpkin Patch

Happy pumpkin picking, everyone!

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year