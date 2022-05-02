Where Area Players Landed After Draft and Undrafted Free Agency

The NFL Draft is a fun three-day marathon of young players earning their shot to prove they belong at the next level. For many however, undrafted free agency is the route that will best allow them to showcase their skills in the offseason.

There were a ton of area players, both undrafted and drafted that had their phones light up this weekend.

Let's take a look at where players from our region ended up after the dust settled on another crazy NFL Draft weekend.

Get our free mobile app

For the full list of drafted players, visit this link.

Here is the list of undrafted players that have reportedly agreed to terms with teams via Yahoo Sports.

South Dakota - LB Jack Cochrane (Kansas City)

South Dakota State - OT Aron Johnson (Baltimore), DB Don Gardner (Tampa Bay)

North Dakota - None at this time.

North Dakota State - TE Josh Babicz (Buffalo), LB Braden Thomas (LA Rams)

Iowa - RB Tyler Goodson (Green Bay), LB Zach VanValkenburg (Las Vegas), K Caleb Shudak (Tennessee)

2021 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan Getty Images - Tyler Goodson loading...

Iowa State - TE Chase Allen (Chicago), K Andrew Mevis (Jacksonville), LB Mike Rose (Kansas City), LB Jake Hummel (LA Rams), OL Derek Schweiger (New Orleans)

Grandview - WR Anthony Turner (Green Bay)

Minot State - OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Denver)

Minnesota - OT Blaise Andries (Miami), LB Jack Gibbens (Tennessee)

Outback Bowl - Minnesota v Auburn Getty Images - Boye Mafe, Drafted by Seahawks loading...

Nebraska - DT Damion Daniels (Houston), TE Austin Allen (New York Giants), S Deontai Williams (Seattle)

Nebraska v Wisconsin Getty Images - Cam Taylor-Britt, drafted by Bengals loading...

UNI - WR Isaiah Weston (Cleveland)

The list is long for area prospects that were drafted, as well as those that went undrafted but landed rookie deals.

It will be a blast to follow these athletes moving forward, as they look to make their presence felt in the NFL.

Sources: nfl.com and Yahoo Sports