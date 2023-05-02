Where Did South Dakota, Iowa, Area Prospects Land After NFL Draft?

There were a ton of draft eligible players that played college football in our area. Those that were drafted are well known, but what about those that didn't hear their names called over the weekend?

A lot of the players have signed on with teams via undrafted free agency, and a few earned rookie minicamp tryouts with NFL teams.

Here is the list of area prospects and where they ended up as they try for a successful start to their NFL careers:

Get our free mobile app

Augustana

attachment-Augustana-Baseball-Canva loading...

S/LB Eli Weber - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - New York Giants

South Dakota State

*TE Tucker Kraft - Picked 78th Overall - Green Bay Packers

NFL Combine Getty Images loading...

DT Caleb Sanders - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - New York Giants

*Kraft joined Chris Oladokun and Pierre Strong Jr as recent Jackrabbits to have been drafted into the NFL.

South Dakota

OT Alex Jensen - Undrafted Free Agent - Miami Dolphins

K Eddie Ogamba - Undrafted Free Agent - Baltimore Ravens

LS Dalton Godfrey - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - Philadelphia Eagles & Las Vegas Raiders

North Dakota

WR Garrett Maag - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - Philadelphia Eagles & Miami Dolphins

North Dakota State

G/T Cody Mauch - 2nd Round Pick - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FB Hunter Luepke - Undrafted Free Agent - Dallas Cowboys

TE Noah Gindorff - Undrafted Free Agent - Seattle Seahawks

G Nash Jensen - Undrafted Free Agent - Carolina Panthers

Nebraska

EDGE Ochaun Mathis - 6th Round Pick - LA Rams

WR Trey Palmer - 6th Round Pick - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

EDGE Garrett Nelson - Undrafted Free Agent - Miami Dolphins

TE Travis Vokolek - Undrafted Free Agent - Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota

C John Michael Schmitz - 2nd Round Pick - New York Giants

CB Terrell Smith - 5th Round Pick - Chicago Bears

S Jordan Howden - 5th Round Pick - New Orleans Saints

RB Mohamed Ibrahim - Undrafted Free Agent - Detroit Lions

Quick Lane Bowl - Minnesota v Georgia Tech Getty Images loading...

G Chuck Filiaga - Undrafted Free Agent - Green Bay Packers

EDGE Thomas Rush - Undrafted Free Agent - Tennessee Titans

Minnesota State

WR Jalen Sample - Undrafted Free Agent - Washington Commanders

Iowa

EDGE Lukas Van Ness - 1st Round Pick - Green Bay Packers

Colorado State v Iowa Getty Images loading...

LB Jack Campbell - 1st Round Pick - Detroit Lions

TE Sam LaPorta - 2nd Round Pick - Detroit Lions

CB Riley Moss - 3rd Round Pick - Denver Broncos

S Kaevon Merriweather - Undrafted Free Agent - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Seth Benson - Undrafted Free Agent - Denver Broncos

Iowa State

Iowa State v UNLV Getty Images loading...

EDGE Will McDonald IV - 1st Round Pick - New York Jets

WR Xavier Hutchinson - 5th Round Pick - Houston Texans

S Anthony Johnson Jr. - 6th Round Pick - Green Bay Packers

DE MJ Anderson - Undrafted Free Agent - Seattle Seahawks

C Trevor Downing - Undrafted Free Agent - Pittsburgh Steelers

Sources: NFL.com Draft Tracker, Aaron Wilson on Twitter