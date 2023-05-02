Where Did South Dakota, Iowa, Area Prospects Land After NFL Draft?
There were a ton of draft eligible players that played college football in our area. Those that were drafted are well known, but what about those that didn't hear their names called over the weekend?
A lot of the players have signed on with teams via undrafted free agency, and a few earned rookie minicamp tryouts with NFL teams.
Here is the list of area prospects and where they ended up as they try for a successful start to their NFL careers:
Augustana
S/LB Eli Weber - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - New York Giants
South Dakota State
*TE Tucker Kraft - Picked 78th Overall - Green Bay Packers
DT Caleb Sanders - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - New York Giants
*Kraft joined Chris Oladokun and Pierre Strong Jr as recent Jackrabbits to have been drafted into the NFL.
South Dakota
OT Alex Jensen - Undrafted Free Agent - Miami Dolphins
K Eddie Ogamba - Undrafted Free Agent - Baltimore Ravens
LS Dalton Godfrey - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - Philadelphia Eagles & Las Vegas Raiders
North Dakota
WR Garrett Maag - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - Philadelphia Eagles & Miami Dolphins
North Dakota State
G/T Cody Mauch - 2nd Round Pick - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FB Hunter Luepke - Undrafted Free Agent - Dallas Cowboys
TE Noah Gindorff - Undrafted Free Agent - Seattle Seahawks
G Nash Jensen - Undrafted Free Agent - Carolina Panthers
Nebraska
EDGE Ochaun Mathis - 6th Round Pick - LA Rams
WR Trey Palmer - 6th Round Pick - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EDGE Garrett Nelson - Undrafted Free Agent - Miami Dolphins
TE Travis Vokolek - Undrafted Free Agent - Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota
C John Michael Schmitz - 2nd Round Pick - New York Giants
CB Terrell Smith - 5th Round Pick - Chicago Bears
S Jordan Howden - 5th Round Pick - New Orleans Saints
RB Mohamed Ibrahim - Undrafted Free Agent - Detroit Lions
G Chuck Filiaga - Undrafted Free Agent - Green Bay Packers
EDGE Thomas Rush - Undrafted Free Agent - Tennessee Titans
Minnesota State
WR Jalen Sample - Undrafted Free Agent - Washington Commanders
Iowa
EDGE Lukas Van Ness - 1st Round Pick - Green Bay Packers
LB Jack Campbell - 1st Round Pick - Detroit Lions
TE Sam LaPorta - 2nd Round Pick - Detroit Lions
CB Riley Moss - 3rd Round Pick - Denver Broncos
S Kaevon Merriweather - Undrafted Free Agent - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Seth Benson - Undrafted Free Agent - Denver Broncos
Iowa State
EDGE Will McDonald IV - 1st Round Pick - New York Jets
WR Xavier Hutchinson - 5th Round Pick - Houston Texans
S Anthony Johnson Jr. - 6th Round Pick - Green Bay Packers
DE MJ Anderson - Undrafted Free Agent - Seattle Seahawks
C Trevor Downing - Undrafted Free Agent - Pittsburgh Steelers
Sources: NFL.com Draft Tracker, Aaron Wilson on Twitter