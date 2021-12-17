Where Does South Dakota Rank When It Comes to Christmas Conflicts?

Tis the season to be jolly unless of course, it's not!

It's the holidays, and as Clark W. Griswold would say, we're gonna have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas ever since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny Fu#&!n Kay!

It all sounds great in theory, but we all know a lot of holiday gatherings don't end up that way. Be it with family, friends, or co-workers, the occasional skirmish is bound to break out. And when they do, it has a tendency to throw your tinsel into a tangle real quick.

There are a number of things that are almost guaranteed to get your holiday get-together going in the wrong direction.

Let's see, there's travel, holiday traffic, money, Christmas shopping, the in-laws, and then of course when you mix in politics, COVID-19 talk, and a little booze, you have the perfect recipe for a four-alarm, full-blown, fracas of biblical portions that even Jolly Old Saint Nick himself couldn't break up.

The folks at the American Addictions Center recently conducted a study on which states like to argue the most often during the holidays.

It appears we have a ton of fight club fans here in the Rushmore State because their findings showed we South Dakotans like to put on the gloves and mix it up with friends and family during the most wonderful time of the year.

South Dakota ranks near the top of the list when it comes to states with Christmas conflicts at family gatherings that involve alcohol.

30% of South Dakota families have reported having a drunken disagreement at a holiday gathering.

I'm thinking the state of Delaware must be filled with a bunch of drunk Uncle Dan's because they sit high atop the Christmas conflict list at 33%. While Hawaii is the most well-behaved state in the nation. Only 5% of families in the Aloha State reported fighting at a festive holiday gathering.

What gets these holiday fights started?

57% of the people surveyed said it's typically one member of the family that tied one on and got the party started if you will.

The topic of politics is the primary reason for most Christmas conflicts between family members and friends according to the American Addictions Center study.

This year, I think we should all try to take Burl Ives advice, and do our best to have a Holly, Jolly, Christmas. To help ensure that happens, you might want to take it easy on the beer!

Merry Christmas everyone!

Source: American Addictions Center

