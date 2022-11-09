Where to Watch the South Dakota HS Football Title Games

It's just about time for the Championship games for all classes of South Dakota High School Football. Be sure to tune in as teams from across the State compete to finish a top their respective classes after a hard fought season.

Many are wondering where the games will be broadcast, as not everyone will be able to make it out in person to support their teams.

Per a release from South Dakota Public Broadcasting:

Get our free mobile app

The 2022 South Dakota high school football championships are schedule to take place at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion this week, November 10-12.

All seven state championship games will air live on SDPB1-TV and stream live online at SDPB.org/football. The games will also stream live on SDPB’s YouTube channel. SDPB's coverage will begin 30 minutes before kickoff of each game.

There are a ton of great matchups over the course of three days in Vermillion. For the complete schedule, visit SDPB.org.

Here is the schedule for teams in the immediate Sioux Falls area:

Friday

11A: #1 Dell Rapids vs #2 West Central - 7:30 pm CT

Saturday

11AA: #1 Pierre TF Riggs vs #2 Tea Area - 1 pm CT

11AAA: #1 Sioux Falls Jefferson vs #3 Harrisburg - 7 pm CT

Be sure to tune and support your area teams as they look to make history and take home a State Title!