Which Is Each State’s Most Popular Milkshake?

With mid-August rapidly approaching and back-to-school sales now taking over the stores, our prime milkshake days are about to go away in the upper midwest.

But if you think we all live in a world dominated by chocolate and vanilla lovers, you are in for a shock.

RTA Outdoor Living has looked at the latest Google Trends data to try and uncover which milkshake flavors rule the roost in each of the 50 states.

Most Popular Milkshakes RTA Outdoor Living loading...

Straight-up chocolate milkshakes are still popular nationwide, but they now run second to a new kind on the block - strawberry.

Strawberry shakes are the top choice in ten states (California, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin), which is two better than chocolate's eight states (Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennslyvania, and Tennessee).

When it comes to the tri-state area, residents of South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota all go in different directions when it comes to milkshakes.

In the Land of 10,000 Lakes they, along with folks in Kentucky, Montana, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Wyoming, prefer the nation's third most popular choice - oreo milkshakes

In the Mount Rushmore State, the top choice is the shamrock shake. Same for folks in Alaska, Delaware, Nebraska, and North Dakota.

The Hawkeye State sides with the chocolate malt shake and so do Arizona, Colorado, and Oklahoma.

Four states had their own unique picks for their favorite milkshake.

Nutella was the top choice in Florida.

The peach milkshake was number one in the Peach State (Georgia).

Folks in Ohio can't get enough of peanut butter and jelly.

And people in Virginia must love the holidays all year round because they have a strong preference for peppermint.

