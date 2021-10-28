Who Is Sidelined for Tonight’s Packers-Cardinals Game?

The Cardinals host the Packers on Thursday night in a matchup for early control of the NFC.

Two injury-plagued teams headline Thursday night football as the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) host the Green Bay Packers (6-1) on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO. Coverage begins at 7:00 PM.

Both teams are entering week number eight of the season with several players out for tonight's game.

According to ESPN, Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt injured his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday vs. Houston and is now likely headed for season-ending surgery.

A late morning report says DeAndre Hopkins, who was questionable, is now expected to play. He has been nursing a hamstring injury.

Arizona is also listing Max Garcia, Rashard Lawrence, and Darrell Daniels as questionable.

For Green Bay, Dennis Kelly is doubtful to play tonight. Kevin King and Preston Smith are questionable. All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and fellow wideout Allen Lazard went on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.