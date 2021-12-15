Who Should Be Next to the Enter Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame?

There were six former players in the inaugural Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame. Can you name them?

Since its inception in 2000, Twins fans have voted 34 former players and members of the organization to receive this honor.

Just last year the Minnesota Twins HOF welcomed Justin Morneau. There have been names like Cuddyer, Hunter, Gagne, Gaetti, Viola, Tony O, and Harmon.

And the list of Baseball Hall of Famers that is in Cooperstown speaks loudly across Twins Territory. Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Bert Blyleven, Steve Carlton, Paul Molitor, Kirby Puckett, and Dave Winfield.

This year you'll recognize many other names like Dan Gladden, Brian Harper, Jeff Reardon, Roy Smalley, Scott Erickson, and Tom Brunansky. These are just a few among the 16 who you can vote for. Plus, there is also a write-in selection.

I have my past and current favorites, but most of all as a Twins fan I'm always reminded of the voices who called the game. Herb Carneal and John Gordan. And, who could forget Bob Casey's public address announcement of #34?

Fans have until Saturday, December 18 to get their picks in.

Oh, and by the way, pitchers and catchers will be reporting to spring training two months from today.