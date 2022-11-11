Why Have the Minnesota Timberwolves Stumbled So Far?

Why Have the Minnesota Timberwolves Stumbled So Far?

Why have the Minnesota Timberwolves struggled so far on the season in which they were expected to do so much better?

There are many answers to that question and it can't be pinned on one individual or one specific situation, which makes the solution that much harder.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have started the season 5-7 and the inconsistencies have been not only frustrating to the organization, but the fans as well.

When Minnesota traded for Rudy Goebert this off season, the expectation was they would sure up their inadequacies on the defensive side of the ball and take step toward being a top team in the West.

Instead, they have had a hard time figuring out offensive cohesion and the defense hasn't improved.

The Wolves navigated the first part of their easy schedule in the complete opposite way they expected to and now as they face a harder schedule, they are going to have to dig themselves out of this hole.

They need Karl-Anthony Towns to quit complaining, they need Anthony Edwards to take a step forward, they need head coach Chris Finch to figure out the scheme and the whole team needs to play more consistent.

Time will tell if the Timberwolves can accomplish those tasks, but if they don't, this season may go down as one of the biggest busts in quite some time in the NBA.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

