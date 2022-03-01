Why Is Josiah’s Coffee House Closing Temporarily?

If Josiah's Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery is one of your downtown Sioux Falls go-to places for breakfast, lunch, a snack, or just a great cup of coffee, you should know some changes are coming!

Pigeon 605 and Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan are reporting that Josiah's at 104 W. 12th Street, will be closing their doors temporarily for a "rearranging project".

So, from March 21, through April 13, 2020, you will have to find another dog-friendly, homemade pop tart-creating, cozy fireplace location to get a cup of joe. Or you could just wait until right before your taxes are due on April 15, to get your Josiah's fix and do your taxes!

Get our free mobile app

Josiah's co-owner, Kibbi McCormick explains the updating this way:

The aesthetics will stay the exact same. It’s just to help improve the flow for the customer.

This means no more standing in line through the seating area of the cafe. The order and pickup counter will be at the front of the store, they'll remove walls to enlarge the event space, they'll be adding bathrooms and another fireplace.

New booths offering more privacy will also be added and office space downstairs will be turned into a meeting room.

Some of the large, long tables in the dining area will be removed and replaced with tables for four people that can be extended to seat more.

McCormick indicates that this is phase one of this re-imagining of Josiah's. Phase two will be an update on their kitchen in the fall. She believes that for the kitchen update, they'll only have to close for two days or so.

You can keep track of what's going on at Josiah's on their Facebook page.

And to stay on top of what is going on all over the Sioux Empire, get your own pigeon at Pigeon 605.