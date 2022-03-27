Why Ties & Tiaras Is Unique Treasure For Dads And Daughters

How important is a father in a daughter's life? The answer is - influential beyond measure!

Studies have shown that a father's positive impact is essential. "A father's influence in his daughter's life shapes her self-esteem, self-image, confidence, and opinions of men."

Whether or not a dad is still with his daughter's mom, his continued involvement in her life affects everything from her grades in school to her health, according to the website Art of Manliness: "...study after study empirically demonstrates that dads play an extremely important role in a child’s well-being and success."

Fathers and daughters simply spending time together is an opportunity to strengthen bonds, share hobbies, discuss dreams, and make memories.

Making and sharing memories is what Ties & Tiaras: A Father/Daughter Dance is all about. So, dads make a date with your daughters for Friday, April 8 at 6:30, or Saturday, April 9, at 10 AM or 12 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. This very special event invites girls and their dads (or special mentors) to an evening that could be billed as the "biggest princess party ever"!

This magical night will feature music, photo booths, snacks and treat station, a craft station, and more! Tickets are available now at Eventbrite. And, don't worry Dad, if you've got more than one princess, they've got special prices for you!

But hurry and get your tickets, all three sessions are likely to sell out. That is just how much little girls love meeting and being princesses!

For more information see Ties & Tiaras: A Father-Daughter Dance online and on Facebook.