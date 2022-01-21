Wiener Dogs and Stampede Hockey Make For Some “Pawsome” Fun!

By the time mid-February rolls around, my guess is you'll be looking for something to make you smile. If this event doesn't do that for you, you're probably too far gone. If seeing cute, short-legged, pooches strut their stuff on the ice during an exciting Stampede hockey game isn't a reason to extricate yourself from the couch on a Saturday night you may even need some counseling!

But that is just my opinion. What I can tell you for sure is, that these annual Wiener Dog Races are a hilarious event that has had people coming out in droves just to see it or participate in it for as long as they have existed!

What we'd like to think, are the - -now "World-Famous" 15th Annual Dakota Dachshund Rescue, Stampede, and Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races- - are coming up on Saturday, February 19, at the Premier Center.

The Fighting Wiener Dogs (the renamed Stampede players, well - at least for this night) will take on the Omaha Lancers at 6:05 and tickets are on sale now at the Denny box office or you can purchase them online.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue will have adorable, adoptable dogs for you to meet & greet from 5:15 to 9:00 PM. The team will be wearing special 15th Anniversary jerseys that will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to support Dakota Dachshund Rescue's Mission.

The wiener dog races featuring these sweet doxies racing, or waddling (depending on how well-fed they are) will take place during the first and second intermission.

The first intermission will feature qualifying heats and the four top qualifiers will "hot-dog" it in the championship race during the second intermission. Awards will be given out after the game to the champion and 2nd and 3rd place "wieners"!

Get your tickets early for the best seats.

Call Dakota Dachshund Rescue at 605-310-8443 for more information on how to enter your delightful dachshund in this "furbulous" event!