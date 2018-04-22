With the NFL Schedules Released, NFL Odds Are Very Interesting

The Super Bowl is a long way away, but the folks out in Vegas never waste an opportunity to update their odds and give the betting public something to ponder.

The 2018 NFL schedules were released last week and some teams have some very tough roads to a potentially championship.

Odds are always changing and with the schedules being released, the odds to win the Super Bowl changed some as well.

New England Patriots: 5-1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-1

Philadelphia Eagles: 8-1

Los Angeles Rams: 10-1

Green Bay Packers: 12-1

Minnesota Vikings: 12-1

San Francisco 49ers: 16-1

Houston Texans: 18-1

Kansas City Chiefs: 18-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 18-1

New Orleans Saints: 18-1

Dallas Cowboys: 20-1

Atlanta Falcons: 25-1

Oakland Raiders: 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers: 25-1

Carolina Panthers: 40-1

Denver Broncos: 50-1

Baltimore Ravens: 40-1

Tennessee Titans: 40-1

Indianapolis Colts: 40-1

Detroit Lions: 50-1

New York Giants: 50-1

Seattle Seahawks: 60-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60-1

Chicago Bears: 60-1

New York Jets: 80-1

Buffalo Bills: 80-1

Arizona Cardinals: 100-1

Washington Redskins: 100-1

Miami Dolphins: 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals: 100-1

Cleveland Browns: 100-1