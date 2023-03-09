Woah! Notable Minnesota Vikings Defender Requests Release

The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of decisions to make prior to the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 15th.

One of the tough decisions may have been just made for them however, as one notable defender has requested his release from the team.

Veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, who just joined the team last season from the Green Bay Packers, has reportedly asked to be released from his current contract.

Smith finished last season with 10 sacks, including 8.5 through the Viking's first 7 games.

Per the news article at ProFootballTalk:

Smith tweeted a thank you message “to Skol Nation for an amazing season & experience” in 2022, which looked like it might be a response to the Vikings releasing him in order to clear cap space. Releasing Smith would free up over $12.1 million. 

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, however, Smith’s release is just wishful thinking at this point. Rapoport reports that Smith told the team he wants to be released and that the Vikings have rebuffed that request for the time being.

Smith initially agreed to a deal with the Ravens last year, but wound up signing with the Vikings after backing out of that agreement. 

Minnesota has plenty of decisions yet to make regarding the future of players such as Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, and Harrison Smith. Now, Za'Darius Smith has entered his name strongly into that conversation as well.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

