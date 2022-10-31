World Series Game-3 Starters, Philadelphia To Host Houston

The Philadelphia Phillies will give pitcher Ranger Suarez an extra day of rest after he threw in relief in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday and instead turn to righty Noah Syndergaard to start Game 3.

The Houston Astros will counter with veteran Lance McCullers Jr. as the series shifts to Philadelphia on Monday. The Phillies and Astros split the first two games of the series in Houston. Syndergaard, 30, has appeared in two postseason contests this October, including one shortened start. He has pitched a total of 5.1 innings, giving up just a run on three hits.

McCullers has made two playoff starts, allowing three earned runs over 11 innings.

"I'm really excited," McCullers said after Game 2 on Saturday. "[The Phillies] came in here and did what they were supposed to, and they got the split, 1-1, so it's going to be up to us to go into their park and play three on the road and play good baseball."

McCullers was 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA in eight regular-season games this year after recovering from his injury.

Syndergaard was 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA pitching for the Angels and Phillies during the regular season. He was acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline in August, making nine starts for his new team in the second half.

The move to Syndergaard for Game 3 comes after Suarez threw 11 pitches in a Game 1 win by Philadelphia.

The first pitch is 7:03 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.