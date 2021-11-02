World Series Game-6: Luis Garcia Stars on Short Rest

HOUSTON -- The Astros are turning to rookie Luis Garcia, pitching on short rest, to stave off elimination from the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Manager Dusty Baker said it's Garcia's turn to throw, and that he can always rely on a rested bullpen if things go poorly for the 24-year-old.

"We think that he's the best for the job," Baker said Monday afternoon. "We realize that he has a short leash, but then everybody out there has a short leash and operating on low rest or not full rest."

Baker reeled off all his relievers who are available on Tuesday, leaving off only Kendall Graveman, who threw 37 pitches over two innings in the Astros' 9-5 victory in Game 5. Atlanta still leads the series 3-2.

One thing the Astros are happy about is getting to take batting practice again. They missed the first two games in Atlanta because of bad weather. After taking BP on Sunday, they scored the most runs of either team in any game in this series.

Atlanta won Games 3 and 4 by holding the Astros to a combined total of two runs. Houston doubled that amount by the third inning of Game 5.

Coverage begins at 6:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.