There is an obvious reason for the name The State of Hockey when you live in Minnesota. It's all about the ice. This time of year the season's headliner takes on a whole new meaning with pond hockey, backyard ice rinks, and of course Hockey Day Minnesota.

There are some huge outdoor rinks for skaters, mostly on rivers and lakes. But there is one that claims the title of World's Largest Ice Skating Rink. And, it's not in Minnesota.

From Sioux Falls, South Dakota you'll have to travel 1,328 miles to get your fix on the Rideau Canal Skateway. After officials deemed it safe to skate this past weekend, thousands of skaters didn't hesitate.

Last opened in 2022, the Rideau Canal Skateway is 4.9 miles long. The skating season typically runs from January to early March, but it is weather-dependent. When open, the Skateway is free and accessible 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, according to the National Capital Commission.

WOW, does this look similar to our cities namesake?

How thick does the ice need to be? Only after consecutive days of bitterly cold temps and when the ice reaches 12 inches.

Closer to home, check out six Sioux Falls Ice Rinks.

