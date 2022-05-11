WOW! Angels Rookie Reid Detmers Throws No-No

Los Angeles Angels rookie left-hander Reid Detmers pitched a no-hitter in a 12-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, becoming at age 22 the youngest pitcher to throw one since Anibal Sanchez in 2006 for the Marlins.

It was the majors' second no-hitter this season. For the Angels, it is the 12th in franchise history.

"Getting the last out was the coolest part," Detmers said. "It's just something I've dreamed ever since I was a little kid. I didn't think it would ever happen."

Detmers hardly had any close calls. He retired his first 15 hitters before Taylor Walls drew a leadoff walk in the sixth.

In the ninth, Detmers got Vidal Brujan to pop out in foul territory to catcher Chad Wallach, induced Kevin Kiermaier on a soft grounder to second base and Yandy Diaz on a routine grounder to shortstop.

Detmers is the youngest Angel to throw a no-hitter and the first lefty since Clyde Wright on July 3, 1970, against Oakland.

