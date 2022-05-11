WOW! Angels Rookie Reid Detmers Throws No-No

Los Angeles Angels rookie left-hander Reid Detmers pitched a no-hitter in a 12-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, becoming at age 22 the youngest pitcher to throw one since Anibal Sanchez in 2006 for the Marlins.
It was the majors' second no-hitter this season. For the Angels, it is the 12th in franchise history.
"Getting the last out was the coolest part," Detmers said. "It's just something I've dreamed ever since I was a little kid. I didn't think it would ever happen."
Detmers hardly had any close calls. He retired his first 15 hitters before Taylor Walls drew a leadoff walk in the sixth.
In the ninth, Detmers got Vidal Brujan to pop out in foul territory to catcher Chad Wallach, induced Kevin Kiermaier on a soft grounder to second base and Yandy Diaz on a routine grounder to shortstop.
Detmers is the youngest Angel to throw a no-hitter and the first lefty since Clyde Wright on July 3, 1970, against Oakland.
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Stacker
compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.