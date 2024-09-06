Chiefs Rookie Worthy Jumps Up in OROY Odds Following Opener
The Kansas City Chiefs are back, and they never left.
KC picked up the season opening win on Thursday Night 27-20 over Baltimore, an emphatic victory that signals to the rest of the league that the Champs remain just that.
It was a newcomer on the Chiefs this year though that made a ton of noise and a ton of hay last night.
Xavier Worthy, who was the Chiefs first-round pick out of Texas, scored on his first touch as a pro last night, and went on to finish the game with a pair of scores in his debut.
Worthy, who was originally slotted around 7th in Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, has now entered the top 5 following his electric opener.
Worthy is now 5th in the latest Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, and trails just one wide receiver.
Per the article at SI.com, Worthy originally began with +2200 odds to win the award.
The Chiefs are at home once again in Week 2 as they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals, a 3:25 kickoff time from Arrowhead Stadium.
Source: SI.com
