Yankee Stadium Fan Banned From MLB Parks for Hitting Verdugo

NEW YORK (AP) — The fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown out of the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending big league games.

The decision was confirmed Sunday by spokesmen for both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his team off the field in the sixth inning Saturday night after Verdugo was struck in the back by a ball thrown from the left-field seats. He did not appear to be hurt. An angry Verdugo shouted at fans and was restrained by first-base coach Tom Goodwin as the game was held up in driving rain. The fan was ejected from the ballpark.