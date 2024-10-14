Yankton Bucks Take Top Spot in Latest South Dakota HS FB Poll

The South Dakota High School Football season is coming down the home stretch, and there's a new top team in Class 11AA.

The SD Media poll for the week is out, and the Yankton Bucks have claimed the top spot in Class 11AA.

Here's the whole poll:

Get our free mobile app

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (18) 7-0 102 1

2. Brandon Valley (3) 7-0 87 2

3. Lincoln 6-1 63 3

4. Jefferson 5-2 42 4

5. O’Gorman 3-4 20 5

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

1. Yankton (15) 5-2 97 3

2. Spearfish (6) 6-1 85 2

3. Watertown 5-2 57 4

4. Brookings 5-2 55 1

5. Tea Area 4-3 20 5

Receiving votes: Pierre 1.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (21) 7-0 105 1

2. Lennox 6-1 83 2

3. Dell Rapids 6-1 64 3

4. West Central 4-3 42 5

5. Dakota Valley 4-3 17 4

Receiving votes: Madison 2, Canton 1, Rapid City Christian 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (19) 7-0 103 1

2. Sioux Valley (2) 7-0 82 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-1 65 3

4. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6-1 40 4

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-2 25 5

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (18) 7-0 102 1

2. Hamlin (3) 7-0 87 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-0 61 3

4. Viborg-Hurley 6-1 39 4

5. Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6-1 14 5

Receiving votes: Kimball/White Lake 6, Hill City 6.

Class 9A

1. Howard (20) 7-0 104 1

2. Wall (1) 7-0 79 2

3. Warner 7-0 65 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 6-1 37 4

5. Harding County/Bison 7-1 29 5

Receiving votes: Ipswich 1.

Class 9B

1. Avon (21) 7-0 105 1

2. Faulkton Area 5-2 71 3

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-1 58 2

4. Sully Buttes 6-1 50 4

5. Canistota 5-2 18 5

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 13.