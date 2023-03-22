Yes, Really. Lions Favored Over Minnesota to Win NFC North

A lot of changes have occurred this offseason for NFC North teams, but the biggest domino has yet to fall: Aaron Rodgers.

Given the trade speculation, the Green Bay Packers have seen their Super Bowl and most team related odds take a nosedive of late.

Sportsbooks have taken notice of other big moves across the division as well, and the Detroit Lions are the current favorite to win the NFC North in 2023.

The Green Bay Packers aren't second, or even third. That's right, the Packers current odds project them to finish fourth in the division, right behind the 3-win Chicago Bears from a season ago.

Here is a look at the current odds at FanDuel Sportsbook:

The Minnesota Vikings at this point of the offseason have had some tough cap casualties to deal with, chiefly losing veteran wideout Adam Thielen. General Manager Kwesi Odofo-Mensah and his staff are tasked with filling out a roster with limited cap space the rest of the way.

There are still a lot of questions to be answered this offseason and in the upcoming NFL Draft, but it's safe to assume that it's anyone's division next season.

