You’ll Never Guess What South Dakota’s Most Searched for Job Is

It seems like everything we've ever known about working and the workplace has been turned on its ear lately.

Since the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've gone from a fully functional workforce in traditional office settings to workers being forced to transition to an at-home situation.

Now many of those employees have chosen not to return to their jobs.

It's not that they don't want to work anymore, it's just that they don't want to do what they've already been doing.

So now what?

C/NET.com looked at the latest figures from Google Trends to see exactly which types of professions a lot of these displaced would like to pursue going forward.

In South Dakota, our heads are in the clouds.

Between January 2021 and January 2022, job seekers in the Mount Rushmore State were most keen on finding out 'how to become a pilot'. We were one of just two states where flying topped the list. Iowa was the other.

The top search in 27 states was 'how to become a notary', followed by 'how to become a real estate agent' in 15 other states.

In terms of sheer searches nationwide, real estate agent narrowly edged out flight attendant as the career with the most interest.

MOST SEARCHED FOR 'HOW TO BECOME' CAREERS (Google Trends)

Real estate agent Flight attendant Notary Therapist Pilot Firefighter Personal trainer Psychiatrist Physical therapist Electrician

