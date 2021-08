Your Favorite Area College Football Teams Kick-Off in 4 Weeks

College football fans have their own training programs. Some, just as intense as the players. Pulling out that favorite jersey, scheduling the weekends, buying tickets and planning tailgates. Come-on, that stuff is important too!

In four short weeks it's game-on, and fans have a lot to make-up from missing out on last year's cancelled games.

We have what you need right here for the Vikings, Cougars, Coyotes and Jackrabbits.

Augustana University (2010 9-3)

September 4,1 p.m Minot State

September 11, 2 p.m. @ UMary Bismarck, N.D.

September 18, 1 p.m. MSU Moorhead

September 25, 2 p.m. @ Bemidji State Bemidji, Minn.

October 2, 1 p.m. @ University of Sioux Falls

October 9, 1 p.m. Upper Iowa

October 16, 1 p.m. @ Wayne State Wayne, Neb.

October 23, 1 p.m. @ Minnesota State Mankato, Minn.

October 30, 1 p.m. Winona State

November 6, 1 p.m. @ Minnesota Duluth Duluth, Minn.

November 13, 1 p.m. Southwest Minnesota State

Get our free mobile app

University of Sioux Falls (2019 8-4)

September 2, 6:05 p.m. Bemidji State

September 11, 1:00 p.m. @ Minot State Minot, ND

September 18, 1:00 p.m. Concordia, St. Paul

September 25, 6:00 p.m. @ Northern State

October 2, 1:00 p.m. Augustana

October 9, 5:00 p.m. @ Southwest Minnesota State

October 16, 1:00 p.m. Mary

October 23, 1:00 p.m. Winona State

October 30,1:00 p.m. @ Minnesota State

November 6, 1:00 p.m. @ Wayne State Wayne, NE

November 13, 1:00 p.m. Upper Iowa

South Dakota State University (2020 8-2)

September 3, 8 p.m. @Colorado State Fort Collins, Co.

September 11, 6 p.m. Lindenwood

September 25, 12 p.m. @ Indiana State Terre Haute, Ind.

October 2, 6 p.m. Dixie State

October 9, 2 p.m. Southern Illinois

October 16, 12:00 p.m. @ Western Illinois Macomb, Ill.

October 23, 2 p.m. Northern Iowa

October 30, 1 p.m. @ Youngstown State

November 6, 2 p.m. North Dakota State

November 13, 1 p.m. @ South Dakota Vermillion, S.D.

November 20, 2 p.m. North Dakota

University of South Dakota (2020 1-3)

September 3, 7 p.m. @ Kansas Lawrence, KS

September 11, 1 p.m. Northern Arizona

September 18, 7 p.m. @ Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, CA

September 25, 2 p.m. Indiana State

October 9, 2 p.m. North Dakota

October 16, 4 p.m. @ Northern Iowa Cedar Falls, IA

October 23, 1 p.m. Illinois State

November 6, 12 p.m. @ Western Illinois

November 13, 1 p.m. South Dakota State

November 20, 2:30 p.m. @ North Dakota State Fargo, N.D.