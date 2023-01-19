It's not every day you get a former player of the Minnesota Vikings to show up to your Birthday party. But when you are 103 and been a fan since the team first came to town in 1961, just about anything can be possible.

Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her birthday this year on the first playoff game for the Vikings vs. the Giants. Unfortunately, it wasn't much of a gift, since the team went one and done this year and lost 31-24. Thankfully, she still received a gift of a lifetime, when she was surprised by none other than former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Tommy Kramer, when he showed up to her party to spend time with a loyal fan.

Her granddaughter Julie was gracious enough to share the story via Facebook with some photos of the two interacting and let the group Minnesota Vikings Family know on January 15, 2023,

My grandma turns 103 years old today! She's a huge Vikings fan. Last night, Tommy Kramer surprised her at her birthday party. I had sent him an email to see if he could send a card, but he wanted to see her in person. He came straight from the airport to the party. He brought a jersey and signed it in front of her then spent lots of time with us telling stories of the past. What a night for grandma and all of us! THANK YOU TOMMY! Grandma needs to see the Vikes in the Super Bowl! SKOL!

How cool is that?

Tommy Kramer, also known as "Two-Minute Tommy" was drafted by the Vikes back in 1977 and was with the team until he was signed with the New Orlean Saints in 1990. Then retired after that season only appearing in one game with the Saints and it was against none-other than his previous team, the Minnesota Vikings.

I think it's commendable that he would take the time to come and visit with Isabelle at the White Bear Legion, where the party was held. Even though Already going above and beyond he went even further by giving her a cool jersey that he signed.

And he gave time, which will be a story for the whole family to share and remember, always.

I pray that Isabelle gets her birthday wish one day of seeing the Vikings in the Super Bowl and even beyond that winning it! The other wish she has this year, according to her granddaughter, is to also meet former head coach Bud Grant, so praying we can get word out enough to help make that happen!

To learn even a little more about this wonderful Vikings fan, see it here with WCCO.

