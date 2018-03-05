2018 Class AA Combined State Basketball Tournament Schedule

The Round of 16 has concluded for Class AA boys and girls basketball over the weekend and the field is now set for the combined state tournament in Sioux Falls.

This year was the first year that the new Round of 16 playoff format was used. It was a one game playoff with the winners advancing to state. This removed the former district/region double elimination format that was used for years. The intention of moving to the Round of 16 would be to get the best eight teams to state regardless of their geographical locations.

It appears that it did the trick this season. In Class AA girls all of the higher seeded teams advanced to the state tournament except for one. 9th seeded Rapid City Central defeated 8th seeded Brookings in overtime to book their trip to Sioux Falls.

There were two "upsets" during the Class AA boys Round of 16 when it comes to seed positioning. 10th seeded Douglas defeated Brandon Valley in overtime, while 11th seed Yankton hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Aberdeen Central. Outside of those, the remaining top seeds advanced.

That has set the stage for the Class AA Combined State Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. All games will be played March 15-17 between the PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Arena.

(Team, Girls/Boys, Location, Time)

Thursday, March 15

(9) RC Central vs. (1) Aberdeen Central, Girls, PREMIER Center, 1:00

(7) SF Washington vs. (2) SF Lincoln, Girls, SF Arena, 1:00, *on ESPN 99.1

(8) SF O'Gorman vs. (1) RC Stevens, Boys, PREMIER Center, 3:00, *on ESPN 99.1

(10) Douglas vs. (2) RC Central, Boys, SF Arena, 3:00

(5) Brandon Valley vs. (4) SF O'Gorman, Girls, PREMIER Center, 5:00, *on ESPN 99.1

(6) Harrisburg vs. (3) RC Stevens, Girls, SF Arena, 5:00

(5) Harrisburg vs. (4) SF Washington, Boys, PREMIER Center, 7:00, *on ESPN 99.1

(11) Yankton vs. (3) SF Lincoln, Boys, SF Arena, 7:00, *on AM 1000 KSOO

Friday, March 16

Girls Consolation (1/9 vs. 4/5), SF Arena, 11:00 AM

Girls Consolation (2/7 vs. 3/6), PREMIER Center, 11:00 AM

Boys Consolation (1/8 vs. 4/5), SF Arena, 12:45

Boys Consolation (2/10 vs. 3/11), PREMIER Center, 12:45

Girls Semifinal (1/9 vs. 4/5), PREMIER Center, 3:00, *on ESPN 99.1

Boys Semifinal (1/8 vs. 4/5), PREMIER Center, 4:45, *on ESPN 99.1

Girls Semifinal (2/7 vs. 3/6), PREMIER Center, 6:30, *on ESPN 99.1

Boys Semifinal (2/10 vs. 3/11), PREMIER Center, 8:45, *TBD

Saturday, March 17

7th/8th Place Girls Game, SF Arena, 10:00 AM

5th/6th Place Girls Game, PREMIER Center, 10:00 AM

7th/8th Place Boys Game, SF Arena, 11:45 AM

5th/6th Place Boys Game, PREMIER Center, 11:45 AM

3rd/4th Place Girls Game, PREMIER Center, 1:30

3rd/4th Place Boys Game, PREMIER Center, 3:15

Girls Championship Game, PREMIER Center, 5:00

Boys Championship Game, PREMIER Center, 7:30