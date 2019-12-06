2019 South Dakota Class 11AAA All-State Football Team Announced

The South Dakota Football Coaches Association has announced its picks for the 2019 Class 11AAA All-State team.

This year's Class 11AAA All-State team is filled with Sioux Falls metro area athletes. O'Gorman placed six on the all-state team after winning its first championship since 2005. Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, and Lincoln all added six to the list as well. Harrisburg placed four, while Washington added three. In total, the Sioux Falls metro area accounted for 31 of the 41 players put on the all-state team.

An honorable mention from each school was also selected. Watertown was the only team to have two on the honorable mention list after placing two on the all-state team.

CLASS 11AAA ALL-STATE TEAM

Offense

Quarterbacks:

Brady Dannenbring, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-5, 215)

Thomas Scholten, Brandon Valley, Sr. (6-2, 190)

Running Backs:

Brett Fossum, Watertown, Sr. (5-11, 185)

Tate Johnson, Brandon Valley, Jr. (5-8, 170)

Jeremy Weidmann, Rapid City Central, Sr. (5-7, 165)

Tate Wishard, O’Gorman, Sr. (5-10, 195)

Receivers:

Hunter Merkley, Lincoln, Sr. (5-11, 160)

Bridger Nesbit, Rapid City Stevens, Sr. (6-3, 180)

Michael Norman, Rapid City Stevens, Sr. (6-5, 185)

Zach Norton, O’Gorman, Sr. (6-0, 190)

Mike Paulson, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-2, 190)

Jhei Roewart, Harrisburg, Sr. (5-8, 170)

Dawson Schmidt, Watertown, Jr. (6-3, 165)

Chris Weber, Aberdeen Central, Sr. (5-9, 165)

Tight Ends:

Tyus Hanson, Washington, Jr. (6-4, 225)

Ethyn Rollinger, Harrisburg, Jr. (6-3, 190)

Offensive Linemen:

Brennan Busse, Rapid City Stevens, Sr. (6-0, 260)

Brandon Dickens, Washington, Sr. (6-3, 290)

Tyler Hiatt, Lincoln, Sr. (6-4, 277)

Ben Kohls, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-3, 270)

Alex Oppold, Lincoln, Sr. (6-2, 246)

Zach Roggow, Brandon Valley, Sr. (6-4, 280)

Will Washenberger, O’Gorman, Sr. (6-4, 265)

Defense

Defensive Linemen:

Caleb Dwyer, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-2, 265)

Alex Holt, Harrisburg, Sr. (6-2, 210)

Cade Mikuska, O’Gorman, Sr. (6-4, 215)

Parker Reed, Brandon Valley, Jr. (6-2, 235)

Isaac Sarbacker, Lincoln, Sr. (6-4, 200)

Jonathan Smith, Lincoln, Sr. (6-2, 266)

Linebackers:

Cade Boyer, Harrisburg, Sr. (6-1, 210)

Aaron Iverson, Rapid City Central, Sr. (5-10, 170)

Randolph Kpai, Washington, Jr. (6-3, 190)

Aaron Kusler, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-2, 210)

Adam Kusler, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-2, 210)

Jesse Steffel, Brandon Valley, Sr. (6-3, 195)

Defensive Backs:

Avery Bad Moccasin, Aberdeen Central, Sr. (5-10, 150)

Jacob Byrd, O’Gorman, Sr. (6-0, 170)

Colton Hartford, Rapid City Stevens, Sr. (6-0, 175)

Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley, Jr. (6-2, 170)

Sam Siegel, Lincoln, Sr. (6-2, 185)

Special Teams

Kicker:

Conor Pavelko, O’Gorman, Jr. (5-10, 175)

Honorable Mentions:

Tyler Feldkamp, Jr., Roosevelt

Tommy Thompson, Jr., Lincoln

Joe Kolbeck, Jr., Brandon Valley

Tip Rieman, Sr., O’Gorman

Brady Schultz, Sr., Harrisburg

James Vandervoorst, Sr., Rapid City Stevens

Josh Piper, So., Washington

Evan Falconer, Sr., Watertown

Tyler Dean, Jr., Watertown

Austin Huff, Sr., Aberdeen Central

Wyatt Jungclaus, Sr., Rapid City Central

By Team: