2022 Green Bay Packers Schedule Released

The 2022 NFL schedules are out and every fan base is assessing the upcoming games on the docket this Fall.

In 2021, the Green Bay Packers were one of the best teams in the league and had a lot of success with the teams that landed on their schedule.

It is going to be very interesting to see how Green Bay navigates their 2022 schedule and if they can repeat as NFC North champs.

On the surface their are some intriguing matchups on paper including their Week 1 matchup on the road against Minnesota and their December date with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

