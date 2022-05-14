2022 Green Bay Packers Schedule Released

The 2022 NFL schedules are out and every fan base is assessing the upcoming games on the docket this Fall.
In 2021, the Green Bay Packers were one of the best teams in the league and had a lot of success with the teams that landed on their schedule.
It is going to be very interesting to see how Green Bay navigates their 2022 schedule and if they can repeat as NFC North champs.
On the surface their are some intriguing matchups on paper including their Week 1 matchup on the road against Minnesota and their December date with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
For the complete 2022 Green Bay Packers schedule, including times and TV/Radio options, you can click here.
For more information on the Green Bay Packers, their current roster and news surrounding the team, you can visit their team website.
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z
Sioux Falls
has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls).
We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.
It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide.
Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.
Click HERE
for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!