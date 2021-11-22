3 South Dakota Volleyball Champions Crowned over The Weekend
Last week, Rapid City played host to the combined state high school volleyball tournaments at their all-new Summit Arena.
After the dust settled, there were three champions crowned in Class AA, Class A, and Class B in the state of South Dakota.
Get our free mobile app
Sioux Falls O'GormanSioux Falls Washington
Sioux Falls Christian
For more information on South Dakota high school volleyball, other sports, and activities in the state or for future schedules of other activities, you can visit the SDHSAA website.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- Where to Take Your Out-Of-Town Guests in Sioux Falls: A to Z
- Sioux Falls Stores That Are Closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Sioux Falls Mayor Honors City Workers After Heroic Act
- Results Townsquare Media ‘Wishin’ Mission’ for the Children’s Inn
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z