3 South Dakota Volleyball Champions Crowned over The Weekend

Last week, Rapid City played host to the combined state high school volleyball tournaments at their all-new Summit Arena.

After the dust settled, there were three champions crowned in Class AA, Class A, and Class B in the state of South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

For more information on South Dakota high school volleyball, other sports, and activities in the state or for future schedules of other activities, you can visit the SDHSAA website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: