$40M College Hockey Arena for Augustana University

Men's hockey will become part of the college sports season in 2023 for the Augustana Vikings. At Tuesday's press conference, Augustana University officially made the announcement at a groundbreaking ceremony.

After a gift from South Dakota Businessman and Philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, the $40 million Midco Arena will play host to the Vikings men's hockey program that will compete at the Division 1 level.

In a release provided by Augustana University, Midco President & CEO Pat McAdaragh said Midco is thrilled to be part of this initiative.

“This is a celebratory day and a difference-making day. Thank you, Denny Sanford, for leading the way to bring Division I hockey to Augie, Sioux Falls, and the great state of South Dakota. We’re proud to be one of the many sponsors and donors helping support Augustana in making this dream come true, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to put the Midco name on the arena. By bringing DI hockey to Sioux Falls, Augustana’s campus will become even more of an activity hub for the region while continuing to graduate leaders for the years to come."

The announcement is another step forward in accomplishing goals outlined in Augustana’s strategic plan Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030. Augustana Athletics recently announced last month that it will be adding women’s lacrosse, also the first collegiate program of its kind in the state, regardless of division or affiliation.