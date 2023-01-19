5 NFL Teams Will Play Home Games Abroad in 2023

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots will each host international games during the NFL's 2023 regular season.

The Chiefs and Patriots will host games in Germany. The Bills, Titans and Jaguars will play in London. The Bills and Titans are the designated home teams for two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will host a game at Wembley Stadium as part of their multiyear commitment to playing in the United Kingdom.

The league announced the plans Thursday.

The NFL's expansion to 17 regular-season games gives teams a ninth home game in alternating seasons. Up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams are eligible for that ninth regular-season home game are designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

The league continues to explore playing more games internationally in the future and even the possibility of placing a franchise abroad.

Opponents, dates, and times for the games will be released when the full schedule is announced later this year.