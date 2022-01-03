Stawbale Winery To Close Tasting Room

Strawbale Winery is just a few minutes north of Sioux Falls by Renner, South Dakota. Today they announced that after 15 years they will be closing their tasting room.

The following announcement was posted on Strawbale's Facebook page...

BIG NEWS: The Souths are ready to Retire! It’s been an amazing 15 years, but it is time to push the pause button for Don and Susie. The South's are ready to retire.

Get our free mobile app

Strawbale Winery has been a dream come true for us and a highlight of our lives. We know it is because of our amazing staff, and our loyal customers that turned into our friends.

We would never have met so many people, enjoyed conversations about their lives, and been able to share our hard work to those who really appreciate it.

Strawbale Winery Renner, South Dakota - Google Maps

We will miss every single person. We have been blessed with so many friends and memories. We will be closing the tasting room at Strawbale Winery, January 1st.

Strawbale will be open Saturdays only in the month of January 2022, so people can purchase items and use their gift cards, 11-5:00.

We will continue to be in your favorite liquor stores, as we will continue our wholesale business, while we actively look for someone to do the day-to-day operations.

It is hard to put into words, but we need to step back. More will be revealed! Thank you all!!

We lift our wine glasses one more time to toast you!

"To all the days here and after, may they be filled with fond memories, happiness and laughter."