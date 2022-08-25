5th Straight Loss For Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins have slid to 4-games behind Cleveland in the American League Central Division after the Houston Astros won game-2 of the three-game series at Target Field on Wednesday.

The twins could only manage two hits in the first eight innings in the 5-3 loss. Framber Valdez improved to 13-4 as the Astros are now 12 and a half games in front of the American League West Division.

Dylan Bundy(7-6) worked five innings in the loss to see his ERA rise to 4.56.

Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to back up another quality start by Valdez.

On the bump Thursday Chris Archer (2-6) will face Luis Garcia (10-8).

The Twins home stand continues on Friday hosting San Francisco for the weekend.

Minnesota Twins baseball is on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

